The Cincinnati Bengals kept their postseason hopes alive on Saturday night, defeating the Denver Broncos by a 30-24 final in overtime. With 1:07 left in the extra session, quarterback Joe Burrow threw his third touchdown pass of the night, connecting with Tee Higgins for the game-deciding score.

But there was one major area of concern for the Bengals as they celebrated their critical win. Running back Chase Brown suffered a sprained ankle late in regulation when he slid to the 1-yard line and was hit by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. After a short stay in the blue medical tent, the Bengals eventually ruled Brown out for the rest of the game.

Afterward, head coach Zac Taylor didn't have much information besides the initial diagnosis, according to Tom Pelissaro via X.

“I just know it's an ankle sprain, we'll see from there,” Brown said.

He finished the evening with 20 carries for 67 yards, along with 24 receiving yards on four receptions.

Chase Brown is in his second season playing with the Bengals.

Originally hailing from London, Ontario, Brown played collegiate football at Western Michigan University before transferring to Illinois to play with his identical twin brother.

Eventually, he was taken in both the NFL and Canadian Football League Drafts; he was taken in the seventh round (59th overall) by the Montreal Alouettes, while also getting selected in the fifth round (163rd overall) by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft. Additionally, he was ranked the second overall Canadian prospect.

He had racked up 856 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns entering Sunday's game, while also having picked up 393 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns so far in his NFL career.

Whether or not Brown is able to play for the Bengals when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 5 remains to be seen.