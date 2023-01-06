By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially clinched the AFC North. However, this season, the Bengals won’t be getting the usual rewards given to the AFC North champion.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury, the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup was suspended before ultimately being canceled. The NFL recently ruled that the game will be scored a no-contest, meaning both teams’ records will be different from the rest of the league.

At 11-4, Cincinnati owns a 73% win percentage. The Baltimore Ravens, at 10-6, have a win percentage of .625. Based off of win percentage, rather than the usual games played, the Bengals have officially been crowned the 2022 AFC North Champion.

However, if the Bengals and Ravens were to meet in the playoffs, home field advantage would be determined via a coin flip. Despite Cincinnati winning the division, they aren’t guaranteed home field advantage. The Bengals will also now have a lower draft pick and a tougher schedule next year, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport points out.

Of course, the Bengals’ AFC North title has been overshadowed by the concern shared over Hamlin’s injury. It has been an emotional journey for both teams. While the Bengals would love to have home field advantage in a potential matchup with the Ravens, they know how serious Hamlin’s injury was. A Super Bowl title is every team’s dream, but Cincinnati chose that in that moment, Hamlin’s health is bigger than jewelry.

Still, the Bengals will now enter the postseason with those Super Bowl goals in mind. They might not have home field advantage, but Cincinnati will hope to end the year out strong with another deep postseason run.