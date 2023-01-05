By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is a big one. Even with the Bengals Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills being suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game, Cincinnati can clinch the AFC North by picking up a win in the final week of the season against Baltimore. So with the game approaching, it’s time to take a look at our Bengals Week 18 predictions.

The sports world has obviously been more concerned with Hamlin’s status as he continues to fight for his life after his shocking incident, but as team’s begin to prepare for Week 18, it’s clear there’s a lot on the line for many teams. It’s tough to shift that focus, especially for the Bengals considering their involvement in the game, but the recent positive updates on Hamlin’s health will hopefully make that transition a bit easier for these players.

Even without an official result in Week 17, which we may or may not ever get, the Bengals can still earn the top spot in their division by beating the Ravens in Week 18. Baltimore has been struggling as of late without Lamar Jackson on the field, and his status for this weekend’s game doesn’t exactly seem to be very encouraging. So let’s hop into the Bengals Week 18 predictions and see what could happen in this huge divisional matchup.

3. The Bengals defense will force three turnovers

The Bengals as a team have been able to overcome a slow start to the season and go on a dominant seven-game win streak after a 4-4 start to the season. Part of the reason for that is because their defense is playing at the same caliber they were playing at during their run to Super Bowl LVI last season. And against a struggling Ravens offense, they will have another successful outing to close out the regular season.

If Jackson cannot suit up for this game, which is seeming more and more likely to happen, that would force Tyler Huntley back under center for the Ravens. Huntley hasn’t exactly been great for Baltimore while filling in for Jackson, and while part of that is due to Baltimore having very few offensive playmakers to help out Huntley, he hasn’t done himself many favors either.

The Bengals will be ready to pounce on Huntley if he has to play, and it will result in the Ravens committing three turnovers on the day. Huntley will throw an interception to Jessie Bates while also losing a fumble while being sacked, and Gus Edwards will also cough up the football along the way. Cincy fully takes advantage of a reeling Ravens squad to help give them a great chance to come out on top.

2. Bengals QB Joe Burrow will find WR Ja’Marr Chase for three touchdowns

The Ravens are one of the few teams that have a secondary strong enough to give the Bengals problems, but no one is ever really able to stop the Bengals top duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Baltimore did a good job of limiting Chase to seven catches for 50 yards in their first meeting this season, but the Bengals have improved quite a bit since that earlier Week 5 meeting.

Baltimore also has a potential problem when it comes to Marcus Peters, who is questionable for this contest after missing the Ravens last two games. Having Peters and Marlon Humphrey allows the Ravens to mix and match their coverages when it comes to guarding Chase and his partner-in-crime Tee Higgins. Being without Peters would present Baltimore with quite a big problem.

Even if Peters plays, it won’t be enough to prevent Burrow and Chase from having a huge outing. With the AFC North on the line, Burrow is going to target Chase early and often, and the end result is a three-touchdown outing for Chase that will help lead Cincinnati to a massive win that allows them to lock up the AFC North.

1. The Bengals will coast by the Ravens with a 36-13 score, clinching the AFC North

Baltimore managed to beat Cincinnati in their Week 5 meeting earlier this season by a score of 19-17, but a lot has changed since then. These two teams have been heading in completely opposite directions, with the Bengals ascending towards the top of the AFC, and the Ravens plummeting down the standings as a result of their offensive struggles.

While Jackson isn’t trending towards playing right now, this game will highlight how big the gap between these two teams is right now. Burrow and Chase will link up for three of the Bengals four touchdowns, with Joe Mixon picking up the fourth and final score of the game on the ground. Evan McPherson will miss an extra point along the way, but makes up for it by hitting the other three, as well as three field goals to give Cincinnati their 36 points.

This is a game the Bengals will control from start to finish, as they will carry a 23-6 lead into halftime and put it to bed by making it 30-6 shortly after halftime. JK Dobbins will find the end zone for Baltimore’s lone touchdown, but when the clock hits zero, Cincy will have wrapped up the AFC North, giving them a ton of momentum heading into the postseason.