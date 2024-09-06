Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are traveling in different directions on the injury report. While Chase finally arrived at practice this week after a lengthy holdout, Higgins is a surprise limited participant (hamstring) for Friday's walkthrough. Chase is expected to play, while late adds to the injury report usually signal a player will be questionable heading into their matchup.

After practice on Thursday, Higgins told reporters of his hamstring, “It feels good.”

Throughout the week, Chase has had positive updates since first attending practice on Wednesday.

With Ja'Marr Chase looking likely to play, receiving a contract offer and ending his holdout in a matter of days, it's just bad luck for Tee Higgins to be saddled with another hamstring issue.

Head coach Zac Taylor had the same response for both when asked about the receivers' status.

NBC 5 Cincinnati's Charlie Clifford also had an update from Chase where he called himself a “game-time decision” and could be “limited” if he does play.

More updates will become available before the Bengals' Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Why the Bengals need Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins to make a Super Bowl run

The Bengals are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season that ended with a 9-8 record and a last-place finish in the AFC North. It didn't help that Joe Burrow, who had a wrist injury, was out from Week 11 for the rest of the season.

A reset season is much needed. Maybe that's why Burrow showed up this offseason with bleached blond hair.

“Yeah, I mean we're just going to let it grow out at this point,” Burrow said. “It will be a little frosted tips here in a couple weeks, back to what my normal hair looks like. Then just a little blonde, I think it will look good.”

Higgins is playing on a franchise tag, which pays him $21.8M this season. He'll be a free agent next season as it seems unlikely the Bengals will opt to re-sign him.

On the other hand, Chase will likely receive a four-year contract extension any day now that will keep him in Cincinnati for years to come.