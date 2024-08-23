The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to return to their old selves in 2024. Cincinnati finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record after losing Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11. Now they will try to make another deep playoff run with Burrow back in action.

The superstar QB did not play in last night's preseason game. However, he did take some time for a sideline interview with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

During the interview, Al Michaels asked Joe Burrow who his stylist is. He also asked Burrow how long he is going to keep his new bleach blond hair style.

“Yeah, I mean we're just going to let it grow out at this point,” Burrow said. “It will be a little frosted tips here in a couple weeks, back to what my normal hair looks like. Then just a little blonde, I think it will look good.”

Michael also joked that Burrow should let his hair grow out to the length of baseball player Elly De La Cruz, who has famously long hair.

“That might take me a couple years,” Burrow quipped.

Burrow will only have a few weeks to grow his hair out before the NFL regular season kicks off. Ultimately, Bengals fans won't care about Burrow's hair style as long as he can keep winning games for them.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shares powerful admission of Joe Burrow following preseason loss to Colts

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Indianapolis Colts 27-14 in their final preseason game of the year on Thursday.

Joe Burrow and many of the starters for the Bengals did not play in the game. Part of the reason is that the coaching staff is confident in what they can do.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised the team's starters for how they performed during joint practices with the Colts earlier this week.

“The Colts practice was one of his best practices of the year. Reminiscent of many of the games he played last year when he was healthy. The accuracy. The decision making. The ball not touching the ground… That kind of put the nail in the coffin of training camp,” Taylor said.

It is great to hear that the Bengals look like their old selves in training camp practice. The team has been careful with Joe Burrow after last year's season-ending wrist injury and it sounds like that caution has paid off.

The Bengals open the regular season against the New England Patriots at 1PM ET on Sunday September 8th.