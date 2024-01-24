The Cincinnati Bengals didn't wait long before finding their replacement for Brian Callahan. Just two days after the former Bengals offensive coordinator was hired as the Tennessee Titans' new head coach, Cincinnati has reportedly named longtime quarterback coach Dan Pitcher as Callahan's successor.

Pitcher, 37, was named as the Bengals' quarterbacks coach before the 2020 season. He initially broke into the NFL as a scout with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, initially being hired in Cincinnati as an offensive assistant four years later. The Cortland, New York native spent three seasons in that role then was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Pitcher's debut season as the Bengals' top quarterback coach coincided with the arrival franchise player Joe Burrow, with whom he's developed a close working relationship over the past few seasons. Burrow's development into one of the league's best players was reportedly a driving force behind Pitcher emerging as one of the hottest offensive coordinator candidates in football this offseason, as was the strong play of journeyman backup Jake Browning while filling in for an injured Burrow late this season.

Pitcher is set to take the reins of a talented offense that nevertheless could look much different in 2024 and beyond than it has in previous seasons. Both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are free agents this offseason, with Cincinnati potentially poised to lose both of them to bigger paydays as Burrow's cap hit spikes going forward. As long as Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are in the fold, though, expect Pitcher to helm an attack that still ranks among the most dangerous in football.