The Titans have their eyes set on Brian Callahan.

It looks like the Tennessee Titans have found their new head coach, with the team setting their eyes on Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

According to the latest reports, the Titans conducted a second interview with Callahan on Monday and are now determined to hire him as Mike Vrabel's replacement.

“The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, per sources. Callahan had a second interview today and Tennessee isn’t letting him out of the building,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported.

The Titans fired Mike Vrabel just a couple of days after the season ended. Tennessee missed the playoffs for the second straight year, which is definitely quite the hard fall for a franchise that topped the AFC South and the conference with a 12-5 record back in 2021. When explaining the decision, team owner Amy Adams Strunk said that they are seeking people who “empower an aligned and collaborative team.”

“As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff,” the Titans boss explained.

It will be interesting to see how Brian Callahan will fare as a head coach for the Titans. Nonetheless, he has definitely been a hot name in the coaching market, especially with a number of teams firing or parting ways with their head coaches in a bid to turn their fortunes around. Aside from the Titans, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons also interviewed him for their coaching vacancy.