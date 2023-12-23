Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning speaks on his mentality as a backup quarterback and his thought going into games.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is on the verge of saving the Bengals' season. Since Joe Burrow took the team to the Super Bowl two years ago, it's been Lomardi or bust for the Bengals. With Burrow's injury, the pressure lies on Browning as the backup to get the Bengals into playoff contention. Browning has shown confidence and ability, forcing people to buy his stock every week.

“I mean, it still felt pretty important to me,” he says, per Tyler Dunne at Go Long. “I know there’s not a ton of opportunities just being handed out. This is really the first one I’ve had in four years, so I didn’t really care about all that. For me, it’s an opportunity to play. All of these games feel like the Super Bowl a little bit.”

Browning has been through highs and lows during his football career, from one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks out of high school to injuries to going undrafted in 2019. He's had to compete on the practice squad for multiple organizations and wait his turn as the backup to prove he belongs in the NFL.

With the mentality that Browning plays with, it's do or die. He knows it's his responsibility to put the Bengals in the best position to win, while personally producing at a high level so he can extend his time in the league. Browning has done a tremendous job with the Bengals, despite dealing with team woes. The Bengals are currently the No. 3 team in the AFC North with an 8-6 record.