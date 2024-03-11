The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a pretty big shock on Monday right before free agency when star wide receiver Tee Higgins requested a trade off of the team. However, that doesn't mean that the Bengals can sit and worry about what to do with Higgins; they have other business they have to attend to now that NFL free agency is underway.
While Higgins' situation certainly looms large, Cincinnati has other moves they have to make in free agency. While they can negotiate with free agents from other teams given that the legal tampering period is officially open, the Bengals opted to re-sign one of their own in Drew Sample to a three-year deal shortly after free agency unofficially got underway.
Sample isn't exactly the flashiest player on the Bengals offense, but he's emerged as a solid blocking tight end, and he makes his mark in the passing game when he gets the ball thrown his way from time to time as well. Sample's 2023 numbers won't jump off the page (22 REC, 163 YDS, 2 TD), but with a reported price of just $10.5 million over the course of this three-year deal, you can't help but feel like this is a good move for Cincy.
The Bengals obviously have bigger fish to fry this offseason, but under-the-radar moves like this one cannot be ignored, and it's great to see the front office values Sample enough to get this deal done quickly with him. Now that Sample is sticking around, it will be interesting to what moves are next for Cincy, and what they ultimately end up doing with their disgruntled star in Higgins.