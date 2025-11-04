The Cincinnati Bengals are a disaster. After a humiliating 47-41 last-second loss to the Chicago Bears, the Bengals are 3-6 and everything but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Their defense is allowing a league-worst 33.3 points per game, and the team has failed to justify a potential late-season return of quarterback Joe Burrow. Yet, there can be a silver lining to Cincinnati's dysfunction ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline if they are willing to part ways with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

While the Bengals may be hesitant to, ESPN's Adam Schefter lays out a compelling and obvious case for trading Hendrickson.

“Trey Hendrickson, if they traded him, and I’m not saying they will,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “There were teams last week who were told they weren’t, and people were wondering if they lost yesterday, which they did, would they reconsider and be willing to move off Trey Hendrickson? If they trade Trey Hendrickson, they can get back a pick, and they can save millions, upward of $10 million. Like, why would they not do that?”

"The Bengals aren't playing Logan Wilson so I don't know why they wouldn't trade him.. They could save millions and get a draft pick if they traded Trey Hendrickson as well" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VEf1aycgCT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2025

The Bengals tried and failed to sign Hendrickson to a contract extension during the offseason. The dispute led to Hendrickson requesting trade before agreeing to a re-worked one-year deal, increasing his pay by $14 million. Now an impending free agent, Hendrickson is eager to test the open market and maximize his value, likely leaving the Bengals empty-handed. That is, unless Cincinnati finally agrees to trade Hendrickson this season.

It makes too much sense not to trade him. The best Cincinnati could get in return for Hendrickson if he departs in free agency is a third-round compensation pick in 2027, which hinges on the team's subsequent spending. Why risk losing Hendrickson for nothing when the Bengals can guarantee some return?

Whether it be a first-round pick or a handful of Day 2 selections, trading the four-time Pro Bowler is a logical solution to the team's struggles and lack of motivation to pay him.