On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 3-6 with a brutal home loss to the Chicago Bears. The Bengals used a late comeback to erase a 14-point fourth quarter deficit and give themselves a late lead, but ultimately surrendered a touchdown from the Bears in the final seconds and lost the game.

Any chance the Bengals had of competing for a spot in the playoffs is now effectively over after this latest loss, if it wasn't already, and now, some fans are wondering if the team might look to accumulate some future assets at the upcoming NFL trade deadline by parting ways with some of their current talent.

Recently, NFL insider Dianna Russini dropped the latest update on what the Bengals' asking price is for star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

“League sources say the Bengals are still asking for a first-round pick in any deal for Trey Hendrickson at this time. The trade deadline arrives in just over 28 hours, and teams are continuing to call Cincinnati about a number of their players. For now, prices remain high,” reported Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

Hendrickson was involved in a long contract saga with the Bengals over the summer which finally ended when he agreed to take a one-year deal to come back to the team this year, but clearly, things have not gone according to plan so far this season for Cincinnati.

Tough times for the Bengals

Article Continues Below

For the most part, quarterback Joe Flacco has done a solid job of replicating the production of Joe Burrow this year since the Bengals acquired him from the Cleveland Browns, but the Cincinnati defense continues to be a disastrous unit, as evidenced by the 47 points they gave up to the Bears on Sunday.

The Bengals are more than likely going to miss the postseason for the third straight year this season, which will bring on major questions about the team-building approach the front office has taken, at times at the expense of adding defensive talent.

The Bengals now have a bye week before a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.