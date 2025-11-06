The New York Jets completely shocked the NFL world on Tuesday. New York dominated the headlines at the trade deadline, going on an epic fire sale and selling two of their best players. Now it appears Jets fans already have some farfetched ideas on what they'll do with their war chest of draft picks.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg explained that he's received some wild texts from Jets fans about trading for QB Joe Burrow after Tuesday's fire sale.

“I can tell you right now that if I showed you my phone, all of the Jets little group text chats I'm on… the quarterback they want is Joe Burrow,” Greenberg said on Thursday via Get Up. “These delusional Jets fan friends of mine think that with all of these picks, they're going to pry Burrow out of a situation in Cincinnati. I keep telling them that is ludicrous, but I feel like I owe it to them to at least bring it up at the table.”

Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 and has not played since. It seems Jets fans want to rescue him from Cincinnati by tempting the Bengals with multiple draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter did not necessarily agree with the fans' theory. But he did highlight that it feels like NFL teams are preparing for some big quarterback moves this offseason.

“This now, as much as ever, feels like an arms race with teams positioning themselves to make big moves for quarterbacks, whoever they are and whenever they are,” Schefter said. “We saw this week that anybody can be had. We saw that teams are willing to go nuts to get their guy. So why is it going to stop there?”

It is safe to say that the Bengals will not trade Burrow, no matter what.

Field Yates breaks down Jets' top QB options in 2026 NFL Draft

It is much more likely that New York will thoroughly explore the 2026 NFL Draft for their next quarterback.

ESPN's Field Yates broke down the top quarterback prospects from the 2026 draft class in a recent article. He identified Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and Oregon's Dante Moore as intriguing options for New York.

However, with so many picks in 2027, the Jets can afford to be choosy during the 2026 draft. So they shouldn't feel too much pressure to reach on someone they don't love.

But the Jets shouldn't get too ahead of themselves. They still have to finish out the 2025 regular season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 10 matchup against the Browns.