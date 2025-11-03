The Cincinnati Bengals had a real chance at winning on Sunday, as they nearly pulled off an amazing 14-point deficit with just under five minutes remaining in the contest. Unfortunately, the defense couldn't keep the Chicago Bears out of the endzone after the offense took a one-point lead, as the game ended as a 47-42 loss for Cincy.

It was one of those losses that shouldn't have happened, as the defense somehow allowed Caleb Williams to connect on a 58-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland. After witnessing one of the most frustrating ways to lose, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was seen voicing his frustration while heading to the locker room.

Chase, who is 25 years old, uttered just three words to describe how he felt about the Bengals' defense, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The Bengals' star then left the frame as he entered the locker room.

“One f***ing stop.”

Ja'Marr Chase's frustrations were matched by Bengals teammate Chase Brown, who went on an NSFW rant while talking to media members. Chase and Brown were seemingly frustrated with how the contest played out.

The loss marks the first time since the 1960s that a team has lost two consecutive games despite the offense scoring 38 or more points. Cincinnati's defense has been a sore spot for the Bengals over recent years. This season alone, the defensive unit entered Week 9 ranked last in average total yards allowed with 426.6 per game. Cincy is also leading the league in average points allowed per game with 33.3.

Cincinnati's offense was spectacular on Sunday, which is likely why Ja'Marr Chase and his teammates are so frustrated. The former first-round pick ended the contest with six receptions for 111 yards.