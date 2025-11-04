The Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed on Monday Night Football. Dallas lost 27-17 against Arizona in a game where the Cowboys effectively no-showed. But the team just made a move that they hope will stabilize their defense for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys are finalizing a trade to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dallas sent a seventh-round pick in exchange for Wilson, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones briefly teased a potential trade following Monday's ugly loss.

“There is one trade I can do. And I’m leaning towards doing it,” Jones said, referring to the trade deadline. It certainly seems like he was referring to this Wilson trade.

Jones also made it clear that Monday's loss will not influence the team's decisions at the trade deadline.

“Tomorrow does include tonight, for sure,” Jones added.

Wilson is a talented middle linebacker who could factor into Dallas' future plans on defense. The 29-year-old linebacker is under contract through the 2027 season with relatively low cap hits each year.

If Wilson becomes a starter for the Cowboys, this trade could end up looking incredibly smart.

Will Cowboys, Jerry Jones make more trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline?

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys owner teased plenty of trade deadline fireworks before Monday's game.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. noted on Monday that Jones said the team has “made a trade” and has more coming.

“Jerry Jones said he made a trade and is working on two more for the Cowboys,” Hill wrote on social media.

Reading between the lines, it seems that the Wilson trade is likely the one he already had done. It will be interesting to see if Monday's loss spooks the Cowboys from making further moves.

Oddly enough, this Wilson trade comes just one day after Hill begged the Cowboys to make a move to remain competitive in the NFC playoff race.

“Both Green Bay and Detroit lost today, the Cowboys hopes remain in a parity filled NFC where there is no juggernaut,” Hill wrote. “It’s wide open as it’s ever been. Jerry Jones should make a trade.”

The Cowboys are on their bye week, which gives them some extra time to integrate their new players.

Next up for Dallas is a Week 11 matchup against Las Vegas.