What a mess the Cincinnati Bengals have become as they try to trade their best defensive player from a defense that is already pathetic. And head coach Zac Taylor answered questions about a possible coaching change with Al Golden, according to a post on X by Paul Dehner, Jr.

“Zac Taylor says no staff changes coming on defense. Says Al Golden is working like crazy. “Trust in him. Trust in the staff.”

The Bengals had an incredibly horrible day against the Bears in a 47-42 loss, according to a post on X by Next Gen Stats.

“The Bengals’ defense missed 15 tackles for 133 additional yards against the Bears, including 35 yards on Colston Loveland's game-winning 58-yard touchdown. The Bengals entered Sunday with 94 missed tackles for 645 yards, both most in the NFL.”

Despite problems, Bengals HC Zac Taylor stands pat

The Bengals haven’t been able to stop the historically bad slide, according to a post on X by Aaron Schatz.

“The Cincinnati Bengals now have the second-worst defense through 9 games by DVOA, since 1978. Only the 1979 49ers were worse. Part of the issue: the Bengals have actually played one of the easiest schedules of opposing offenses.”

The call for the firing of defensive coordinator Al Golden has grown loud, including from Chris Roling of bengalswire.com.

“One could argue firing Al Golden does nothing, and they might be right,” Roling wrote. “But it would send a message to the locker room and potentially get the lackluster depth chart invested in something new. It’s a patchwork thing.

“Golden’s strange benching of veterans and throwing young guys to the wolves has backfired. And his unit appears to be failing in the very basic fundamentals like tackling, so the grounds for termination are there.”

Yeah, tackling is a thing in the NFL. Without it, the opposition scores a ton of points. Case in point: The Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Obviously, Taylor still believes in Golden, according to Cincinnati.com.

“These are good football coaches,” Taylor said. “I’m confident we’ll make the changes and find solutions.”

Taylor even extended his beliefs to Golden, according to NBC Sports.

“He’s a great football coach,” Taylor said. “He’s doing everything he can to uncover every single stone to make us play better. I think we’re all sick for the way these games have gone, him probably as much as anybody else on this planet.”