Just one day after Trey Lance was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Will Grier was informed he would not be making the team, according to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore.

“Club officials spoke to QB Will Grier before the deal for Trey Lance was made public, two people with knowledge of how the trade went down said,” wrote Moore on Friday night.

“He's been told he won't be on this team going forward but is slated to play from start to finish against the Raiders in his farewell.”

The Cowboys will go with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance this season, on paper one of the best quarterback rooms in the National Football League.

But after two seasons in Dallas, this is the end of the road for Will Grier in a Cowboys uniform. Although he will be released next week, per Moore, he will get one more chance to shine in Dallas against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

It will be an audition for the 28-year-old as he looks to crack another NFL roster this season.

Grier was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers back in September in 2021, but never played a regular season game with the Cowboys. His only on-field action came in his rookie season back in 2019, when he started two games and passed for 228 yards and four interceptions with the Panthers.

A former third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Will Grier will be looking to have a big night on Saturday and turn it into another season in the big leagues.