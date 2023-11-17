Joe Burrow leaving the Cincinnati Bengals' Thursday Night Football tilt against the Baltimore Ravens meant one thing: the team is in some serious trouble. But could the team also be in some serious trouble?

In light of Burrow exiting Thursday's game with what the team labelled a “right wrist injury”, some video from a since-deleted post the Bengals posted on social media Wednesday is raising a lot of eyebrows.

In the video, Burrow can be seen getting off Cincy's team bus in Baltimore. It certainly appears that he is wearing either a brace or sleeve of some sort on his right hand, per WCPO 9's Caleb Noe.

The problem? In the week leading up to the game, the Bengals never listed Burrow on their injury report. The NFL takes the reporting of injuries very seriously. Needless to say, omitting the injury of a superstar quarterback would draw major attention from the league offices.

Burrow exited the game in the second quarter with the wrist ailment. After throwing a touchdown pass to RB Joe Mixon, Burrow, who was not hit on the play, clutched at his wrist as he winced in pain.

On the sideline, Burrow attempted a warm-up throw. As he brought the ball forward, Burrow's arm went limp and he lost control of the football, pushing it forward. He was clearly unable to grip the ball properly.

Burrow would eventually head to the locker room. When the Bengals offense next took the field, it was led not by Burrow, but by backup QB Jake Browning.

If it's discovered that the Bengals were covering up a known injury? You can be sure disciplinary action from the league will quickly follow.