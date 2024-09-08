Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation with the Cincinnati Bengals has carried over into the regular season, as it still has no resolution heading into Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. Chase is listed on the Bengals injury report as questionable for this game due to this illness, and his status has remained up in the air throughout the week as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots.

Despite all the drama surrounding Chase and his contract situation, he has been practicing with the team in the buildup to this game, although that doesn't necessarily mean that he will play. Ahead of the game, though, it was reported that Chase was feeling better amid his battle with an illness, and that the Bengals have included the superstar wide receiver in their game plan, which indicates they are planning on having him on the field against the Pats.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Ja’Marr Chase (questionable, illness) woke up ill Saturday but felt better later in the day, and the Bengals have had him in the game plan this week, per source. That can be adjusted if he sits, but those are a few encouraging signs.”

Bengals could certainly use Ja'Marr Chase on the field in Week 1

Chase's situation has been incredibly murky for weeks now, and while it looks like there are some positive signs ahead of the game, this could still go either way. Chase has made it very clear he wants a new deal, and there have been rumors suggesting that he could opt to sit out games until his contract situation gets resolved.

There are quite a few reasons why Cincy will be hoping Chase can suit up for their Week 1 action. For starters, he's one of the best wide receivers in the game, so the more time he spends on the field, the better. Beyond that, fellow star wideout Tee Higgins is listed as doubtful for this game with a hamstring injury, so quarterback Joe Burrow could find himself without his top two pass catchers against a stingy Patriots secondary.

Even if Chase and Higgins are both out, the Bengals will be expected to beat the Pats, who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year. At some point, though, Cincy is going to need Chase on the field playing, so seeing him suit up to kick off the season would be quite encouraging, as it would indicate that his contract drama isn't going to hold him off the field. Things are looking up for the Bengals, but it will be worth checking in before kickoff to see what Chase's final status ends up being.