Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to miss Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots due to his hamstring injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With Tee Higgins' status along with Ja'Marr Chase listed as questionable as well due to his contract talks, the Bengals have decided to elevate wide receiver Kendrick Pryor from the practice squad, according to Pelissero.

Ja'Marr Chase has been participating in practice to an extent and has been present in meetings in preparation for the game, but he could ultimately sit out if he is unable to reach an agreement on an extension with the Bengals before the game. On the injury report, Chase's status was also updated to include illness, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS.

The duo of Chase and Higgins has been a big part of why the Bengals have been able to contend in the AFC in recent years. If both do not play against the Patriots, a lot more will be put on quarterback Joe Burrow's shoulders.

The Bengals still likely have more talent overall than the Patriots, and the matchup between Cincinnati's defense and New England's offense should be an advantage to the Bengals, but the playing field is leveled a bit with Chase and Higgins possibly missing the game.

It will be worth monitoring if the two wide receivers are confirmed to be out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and in the week ahead before a crucial Week 2 clash on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals trying to weather storm potentially without Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Regardless of whether or not the Bengals have Chase and Higgins this Sunday, they should expect to come away with a win against a Patriots team that is in the middle of a rebuild. It will be a tougher ask for Joe Burrow, but if he can manage the game reasonably, Cincinnati should come away with a 1-0 record.

As mentioned before, the Bengals will go to Kansas City and play the Chiefs in Week 2. That is a game that the Bengals likely will have to be full strength for, or at least have one of their premiere receivers for. Hopefully Chase gets his contract done and plays, and Higgins is healthy enough to play by then, or at least one of those things happen.

Regardless, the Bengals will want to get Chase and Higgins on the field together at some point, as that is their best chance at contending for a Super Bowl.