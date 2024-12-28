Considering how disappointing the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season started, there's still a way for them to make the playoffs. Four potential scenarios would result in the Bengals making the 2024 NFL Playoffs, including their outcome against the Broncos in Week 17.

Option No. 1: The Bengals must win against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Option No. 2: The Broncos must lose to the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Option No. 3: The Indianapolis Colts must lose at least one of their last two games against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Option No. 4: The Miami Dolphins must lose at least one of their last two games against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Given that the Bengals started this season 4-8 through 12 games, it's shocking to many that there's still a chance they make the playoffs.

The Bengals are just three seasons removed from losing 23-20 against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and just a season more removed from losing in the Super Bowl.

While this team has lost key parts of its roster since then, Burow and Chase's connection is showing to be nearly enough to carry this team to the playoffs.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase hunting for triple-crown season amid playoff push

Although this Bengals season has been disappointing, Chase has had a career season in 2024 as he chases the triple-crown. For those unaware, that means leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

With two games remaining in the season, Chase leads the league in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,510), and receiving touchdowns (16).

Aside from touchdowns, Chase faces competition for locking down the triple-crown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (101) and Brock Bowers (101) are the two players most likely to break up Chase's triple crown because of receptions, while Justin Jefferson (1,387) is nearing him in receiving yards.

However, given the connection between Burrow and Chase— and their last-second playoff push— the former LSU teammates could pull away with a strong end-of-season stint.