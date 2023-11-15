The Cincinnati Bengals will be without defensive end Sam Hubbard and wide receivers Andrei Iosivas and Tee Higgins on Thursday Night Football when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The three players will not be able to come back from their injuries in time on the short week to play.

Higgins is still working through a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss his second straight game, Hubbard has an ankle issue and Iosivas is dealing with a knee injuey. All three players did not practice on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday leading up to the game.

Surprisingly, Trey Hendrickson will able to play after hyper-extending his knee against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Hendrickson originally didn't practice Monday before becoming a limited participant Tuesday and then fully returning Wednesday.

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens have their share of injuries as well. Seven of their players did not practice Tuesday including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., linebackers Jadeveon Clowney, Trenton Simpson and Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and offensive linemen John Simpson and Ronnie Stanley.