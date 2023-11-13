After missing the Bengals' loss to the Texans on Sunday, Tee Higgins gets a crucial injury update for Thursday's game vs. Ravens

Things have been subject to change at a rapid rate during the 2023-24 NFL season. The utter despair that was filling Denver has been replaced with new hope after the Broncos' monumental upset versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens hype train is being derailed as we speak following a late collapse in Week 10. And the Cincinnati Bengals are right back in the danger zone after losing to the Houston Texans at home.

Despite trailing much of the game, there was reason to believe Cincy would storm back to thwart rookie CJ Stroud and company. They did, but only temporarily, as Stroud led a game-winning drive in the closing moments to secure a thrilling 30-27 win. The Bengals (5-4) did not look themselves, which makes sense given their state of health. Tee Higgins' absence (hamstring injury) was undeniably felt.

Unfortunately, his status is not expected to change for a Week 11, Thursday Night Football battle with the Ravens (7-3). Higgins is “considered unlikely to play on the short week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team has gotten through two-plus months of the season with the 6-foot-4 wide receiver being largely ineffective, but he started to figure things out in the last couple weeks. Higgins logged eight receptions for 110 yards in a Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Joe Burrow could have benefited tremendously by having his No. 2 target on the field this past Sunday.

Although Burrow threw for 347 passing yards and two touchdowns, he committed costly interceptions and watched as Tyler Boyd dropped what could have been the game-winning score. A critical road trip to Baltimore is even more challenging if Tee Higgins can't suit up. The Bengals must quickly adapt.