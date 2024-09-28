While Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known as “Joe Cool,” his club may need a more fiery approach this season. With the Bengals at 0-3, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase can't help but wonder if a more vocal leadership approach would work well.

Chase was asked if he thought Burrow should be a more assertive leader, via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia.

“”I don't know, I wouldn't mind it, though,” Chase said. “Joe's always been a leader to me. I've never seen him say extra or anything out of the ordinary to get us going but he's pretty much to himself for me, I don't know what he is to other people.”

While Burrow's relaxed mindset seems calming to be around, it's fair to wonder if he should change his ways given the situation. Chase, though, admitted that he's similar to his quarterback in that regard.

“I'm more of a lead by example than talk,” he said. “I don't mind talking if I have to, but that's not really something I wanna do.”