The Cincinnati Bengals have not had the start to the 2024 campaign that they were hoping for, as they have crawled out to an 0-3 start, losing a pair of games against the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders that they were widely expected to win along the way. As a result, changes are going to need to be made, and it looks like Joe Burrow is stepping up in an effort to help right the ship.

While the Bengals are struggling, it hasn't been because of Burrow, who has had a strong start to the season for Cincy (73/103, 746 YDS, 5 TD, 11 CAR, 28 YDS). However, he's not hiding from the team's woes, and he recently stated that he's going to change his leadership style in an effort to be more of a vocal leader for the Bengals moving forward.

“I'm usually a lead by example kind of guy. But I think I can pick my spots to say some more things. I'll find those spots this week. We got a lot of young guys that we're counting on that haven't really been here before, [to] have them hear my voice more might be beneficial.” – Joe Burrow, ESPN

Joe Burrow hoping leadership change leads to more wins for Bengals

It's clear that, for whatever reason, things as currently constructed are not working for the Bengals, so it's time for changes to be made. While fans will quickly look at potential lineup and scheme changes, Burrow simply believes that if he is more vocal on what he believes needs to be done, it can have a positive impact for Cincinnati.

Through three games, the Bengals haven't been able to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together. In Week 1 against the Patriots, their offense struggled all day long, which resulted in New England winning 16-10. In Week 3, it was the complete opposite, as the defense could not force a stop against the Commanders in order to give the offense a chance to take the lead.

This isn't the first time that Cincinnati has had a slow start to the season, but with an 0-3 record, they are going to have to do their best to avoid allowing panic to settle in. Burrow is putting some of that burden on his shoulders, and if he can deliver in the way he wants to, it could end up having a positive impact on his team as they attempt to dig themselves out of this hole.