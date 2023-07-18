Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase tugged at the heartstrings of football fans when he hosted six-year-old Brixton Woods, a former leukemia patient, in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Brixton's story was featured on SportsCenter on Monday night, in a seven minute segment that took the viewers through his journey. He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), and spent six months fighting for his life in a Texas hospital. He recently achieved remission, and celebrated it by meeting his favorite star receiver.

Just six months after being diagnosed with leukemia, Brixton Woods, who is now in remission, had his wish come true by scoring TDs and hitting the Griddy with @Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase 🧡@Real10jayy__ | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/evCNK4EchW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023

When asked about his experience, he excitedly talked about his trip to Cincinnati.

“I got to see Ja'Marr Chase. I got to score a touchdown on their field. I got to see him practice,” Brix said.

The youngster also got a lesson in the Griddy, Chase's signature celebration where he dances in the end zone. It has gone viral along with the Bengals' WR's dominance in the league, leading to many copycat celebrations.

Chase got technical with his guest, showing him all the right moves to make for the perfect Griddy. After some pointers on the practice field, they entered the big show at the Bengals Paycor Stadium. Brixton ran for a 99-yard touchdown, and hit his best Griddy of the day with Chase and his teammate Trayveon Williams.

The Bengals will get back to work when training camp kicks off in less than 10 days, and the team will have fuel to the fire after coming up just short of their rival Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Chase and Cincy have had great success in his first two years, with back-to-back appearances in the conference title game, and will look to get over the hump this time around.