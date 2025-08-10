Earlier this week, it was announced by Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh that the team had lost rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone to a season-ending knee injury. Now, the Ravens have received another devastating injury update regarding another cornerback they selected in this past April's NFL Draft.

“Sixth-round rookie Robert Longerbeam (knee) has been placed on injured reserve after missing the Ravens' preseason opener and Saturday's practice,” the team announced on their official website.

The team also announced that “in a corresponding move, the Ravens signed veteran running back Myles Gaskin on Sunday.”

This means that both cornerbacks Baltimore selected in this year's NFL Draft are now out with injuries before their NFL careers even had the chance to begin.

It's a devastating update for a team that was already growing thin in the defensive back department.

However, the team did make sure to assure fans in their statement that “Baltimore still has a deep cornerback rotation featuring Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, and Jalyn Armour-Davis.”

Baltimore enters this season on the short list of NFL teams with a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl title. The Ravens pushed all of their chips to the center of the table this offseason by bringing in Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers, alongside some other moves to give two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson as much help as possible.

Last year, the Ravens shook off a slow start to advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, where they lost to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a tightly-contested game.

The Ravens will get another crack at the Bills immediately to open up their season on September 7, once again in Buffalo. That game is set for a prime time start as part of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast.