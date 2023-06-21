Before the 2023 season has even gotten underway, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are already beefing. When Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase came for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce had to left his quarterback know the Chiefs have his back.

Chase was asked who the best quarterback in the NFL was and responded his QB on the Bengals, Joe Burrow. When Chase was told that Burrow selected Mahomes as the best quarterback, the wide receiver responded, “Pat who?” Kelce didn't take too kindly to Chase's comments and fired back a shot of his own on his New Heights podcast.

“I thought it was a little bold, you know? Mahomes is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP,” Kelce said. “To say, ‘Pat who?' is like, I don't know.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It is what it is dog,” Kelce continued. “Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB. But don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s**t, talk your s**t pimp. Just better back it up.”

The Chiefs and Bengals are are no strangers to playoff success. Dating back to 2020, the Chiefs or Bengals have represented the AFC in every Super Bowl. In that time frame, Kansas City has Cincinnati beat in that appearances 3-1.

Much of the Chiefs' success has come from Patrick Mahomes. While Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, he knows Mahomes is the director of the offense. Chase stepped into Kelce's yard when he disrespected Mahomes. While he'll trash talk on the mic now, Kelce will look to get his full revenge on Chase when they next face on the gridiron.