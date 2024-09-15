Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hoped to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals during the offseason. Chase held in during training camp in an attempt to force the Bengals hand on a new deal. However, the two sides could not come to terms before the start of the season. Despite not getting the new contract he sought, Chase returned to practice and played in the Bengals Week One matchup with the New England Patriots.

As Cincinnati’s Week Two tilt with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs approaches, Chase has shut down talks with the Bengals as he will not negotiate a long-term deal with the team during the season, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

An earlier report indicated that Chase was in “good spirits” as he practiced with the team before heading to Kansas City to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, a new story on ESPN by Schefter claims the wideout feels he was misled by the Bengals, who made him think the contract extension he desired was a forgone conclusion. Chase expected to follow Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith in getting a new deal before the 2024 season, according to Schefter. Like the Bengals receiver, those players were all drafted in 2021. Unlike Chase, they all already inked long-term extensions.

Ja’Marr Chase is done negotiating a new deal with the Bengals for now

Instead of a new contract, Chase has settled for a $50 million insurance policy that he took out on himself to protect against injury this year, per Schefter. Talks involving an extension are on hold unless the Bengals broach the subject, which is something the team is unlikely to do during the season.

For now, Chase has shifted his focus to beating the Chiefs. Earlier this week, the wideout claimed the Bengals were the team to beat in the AFC. For his part, Chase has played well against Kansas City, racking up 21 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns in three regular season games against the Chiefs. The Bengals are 2-1 against KC in the regular season and 3-2 overall since Chase was drafted with the fifth pick in 2021.

Cincinnati did not look like a cohesive offensive unit in Week One against the Patriots. The Bengals lost 16-10 to New England in the opener as Joe Burrow threw for 164 scoreless yards and Chase caught six passes for 62 yards.

The Bengals hope additional practice reps will pay off as Chase is no longer holding out (in). However, the team will likely have to do without Tee Higgins for at least another week as the receiver is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game.