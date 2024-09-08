With wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase limited, and Tee Higgins out of the lineup altogether, it figured to be a tough day for the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. And the troubles continued in the first half against the New England Patriots, bringing out the boo birds for the Bengals' poor showing.

Higgins headed toward the season opener game with expectations of a big role, especially with Chase not practicing in full because of his contract situation. But Higgins tweaked his hamstring and got ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow unable to get untracked

Without Higgins and with Chase limited to a snap count, Burrow had trouble getting the Bengals on a roll.

Cincinnati started with an ugly first possession, including a sack mixed into the three-and-out. The second possession brought more of the same, thanks to a holding call for another short possession.

The third possession? No first down and another sack. Suddenly the Patriots' defense looked unbeatable. But Burrow got the Benglas back on track on their next possession. However, the 13-play possession ended in a fumble.

So the Bengals didn’t score in the first half, and the fans expressed their dissatisfaction.

It continued on to a bad loss for the Bengals with the Patriots moving on for a 16-10 upset victory. Patriots' quarterback Jacoby Brissett turned in a similar performance to Burrow, hitting on 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.

The Bengals biggest problem came in the form of Patriots' running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He carried a workhorse-like 25 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Burrow finished with 164 yards passing. He didn't throw any interceptions, but also recorded a bagel in the touchdown department. It wound up being a forgettable Week 1 for the Bengals.

There weren’t many positives, if any, according to a post on X by Paul Dehner Jr. of the Athletic.

“Inexplicably poor in every way. Offense never challenged the Patriots down the field. They finally found life in the run game and never went back to it, sputtering in huge moments. Defense has the issue they feared: allowed 170 rushing yards. Two crucial fumbles creating 10 point swings before another play happens. Masterclass in how to get upset as a huge favorite at home when you had no business doing so.”