The Cincinnati Bengals have an interesting situation happening right now with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The star wide receiver hasn't participated much in training camp and he is holding out for a new deal, but nothing has happened yet. The regular season isn't too far away as the Bengals will begin the season on September 8th against the New England Patriots. Chase wants a new deal, but ESPN's Adam Schefter is unsure if it will get done.

Ja'Marr Chase signed a four-year, $30 million deal in 2021 and he has two years left on that deal. However, he is hoping to get more money as other top receivers in the league have recently signed huge contracts. For example, Chase's ex-LSU teammates Justin Jefferson has a 4-year, $140 million contract.

Adam Schefter is unsure if this deal will get done, and he is unsure what Chase will do if it doesn't happen before the Bengals start the regular season.

“The one again that just makes me wonder is the Bengals one right now,” Schefter said during The Adam Schefter Podcast. “And we’ll see if that’s valid or not, I don’t know that it is, but that’s the one that I’m curious about because he’s got a longer amount of time, because he’s got a team that’s seemingly, they could correct me if I’m wrong, seemingly less resistant to do an extension right now. And what does Ja’Marr Chase do if a deal is not in place in the coming days and weeks when the regular season is about to begin, we have not heard from him on that topic, he has not said anything. So it’s just something to monitor and keep in mind.”

With the regular season less than a month away, the Bengals and Chase are clearly running out of time to figure this out.

The time might have passed for a new deal to happen

The offseason is almost over, and the offseason is the time of year to get stuff like this done. If nothing happens before the start of the regular season, then there might not be anything until next offseason. Bengals owner Mike Brown has already made it clear that the time might have already passed for a deal to happen.

“We already heard from the Bengals Owner Mike Brown who came out and said that in his words that, the dye has been cast and the time to do these deals is in the off season and he doesn’t think a deal should be done till after the season and Ja’Marr Chase, essentially hasn’t practiced at all since training camp,” Schefter said.

Based on those comments from Mike Brown, it wouldn't be surprising at all if Ja'Marr Chase enters this Bengals season without the deal that he is looking for. Like Schefter noted, we haven't heard Chase share what his plan would be if the deal doesn't get done before the start of the regular season. This is definitely a big thing to keep an eye on in terms of the Bengals as the regular season start quickly approaches.