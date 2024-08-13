As the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their 2024 NFL training camp, they were eager to build on the momentum of the past few seasons. With an offense led by the explosive Joe Burrow and a defense bolstered by young, emerging talents, expectations were sky-high. The excitement around Paul Brown Stadium was palpable as the Bengals began preparations for a resounding comeback season. However, while the anticipation was immense, not everything went according to plan. Several key players faced unexpected challenges during camp. This raised concerns about their readiness for the upcoming season.

The Bengals So Far

In 2023, Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury was the main reason the Bengals missed the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl shot. However, it wasn’t the only issue the Bengals faced. If Burrow is healthy this year, things should return to normal. Burrow says he feels good, though we won’t know for sure until the games begin. He’s researched his specific wrist injury and couldn’t find another quarterback who’s had it. That is concerning. Still, if Burrow performs near his usual level, the Bengals can aim to return to the heights of 2021 and 2022. The reality is that Burrow has MVP potential.

Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase remains one of the best players in football. Tee Higgins is also still around, even if he’s playing on a one-year deal. The offensive line has seen improvements, and there have been defensive changes as well.

The question is whether the Bengals can stay among the NFL’s elite. They were for two seasons, and a questionable holding penalty in Super Bowl LVI might be why Burrow doesn’t have a ring already. Last season set them back. Howeverm it might have been an outlier. Burrow’s health and addressing last season’s issues are key to their return to the top.

Here we'll look at the four key Cincinnati Bengals players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Kris Jenkins, DL

Kris Jenkins started out taking reps with veterans Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill sidelined in a defensive line room already thin due to injuries. The Bengals drafted the Michigan product in the second round. They hoped he could address the run defense issues that plagued them last season.

Yes, Jenkins had a few flashes. However, his struggles were evident. On one play, he was driven off the line and pancaked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers right guard Cody Mauch. This allowed running back Bucky Irving to easily sprint through a gaping hole for a 5-yard touchdown. In the next series, a double team pushed Jenkins out of position and onto his back. This gave Irving another 5-yard gain. Of course, it's important to remember that Jenkins is still a rookie in his first NFL game. That said, he needs to show more resilience in the upcoming matchup against Chicago.

Jake Browning, QB

After Burrow wrapped up his touchdown drive against the Bucs, Jake Browning stepped in with the second unit. Given Browning's solid play last year and his experience, this was a prime opportunity for him to lead some scoring drives in the preseason. Unfortunately, that didn’t materialize.

Browning completed 10 of 18 passes for just 52 yards with an interception. This resulted in a passer rating of 37.7. Meanwhile, both Burrow and Woodside led touchdown drives and posted ratings over 130. Whether it was the ineffective running game, receivers failing to make plays, or Browning missing his targets, the offense couldn't find a rhythm with Browning. This led to a disappointing outing that overshadowed the evening.

Jackson Carman, OL

It’s been a rough go for the former second-round pick. Jackson Carman committed two penalties in the second half against Tampa Bay. He got one for holding, which wiped out a completed pass, and another for a false start. His valued versatility on the offensive line might be in jeopardy now. This is especially true considering the strong performances by Amarius Mims and Trent Brown, who are competing for tackle spots.

Brad Robbins, P

Brad Robbins had an inconsistent night after his first punt. His next two kicks went for 50 and 60 yards. However, since Rehkow outperformed him overall, Robbins finds himself on the losing end of the battle. Unlike other positions where teams carry multiple backups, there’s only one punter on the roster. Given the competition, Robbins could be edged out by Rehkow when final cuts are made.

Looking Ahead

The early struggles of some players during the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 training camp highlight some of the challenges the team faces. Sure, these players still have time to improve. Howeverm their performances thus far raise legitimate concerns. For the Bengals to reach their lofty goals, each of these key players will need to step up. They must prove they can contribute at a high level. The coaching staff will be watching closely, of coutse. The upcoming weeks will be crucial in determining who will earn a spot on the final roster and who might find themselves on the outside looking in. As the preseason continues, the Bengals must address these issues to ensure they are ready to compete in a highly competitive AFC North and make a deep playoff run.