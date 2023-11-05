Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is taking his and Joe Burrow's bromance over the one between Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen

Among the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL are Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs and Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase. The two pairs will face off on Sunday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of the battle, Chase was asked by NBC's Devin McCourty if he and Burrow have the better bromance over Diggs and Allen. To no surprise, Chase picked him and his quarterback.

“I like our opportunities, man. I ain't gonna say too much,” Chase said. “I think everybody knows this already, but I like us better than anybody. It don't matter who you put up there,” via NFL on NBC on Youtube.

Though Chase is choose him and Burrow, both duos have been electric on the field. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have had the longer bromance in the NFL going back to 2020 when the Bills traded for Diggs. However, Chase and Burrow go back to 2018, when they first started playing together at LSU. In total, Allen-Diggs have connected on 376 passes for 4,709 yards and 34 touchdowns over three and a half seasons.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow has connected with Chase on 228 receptions for 3,157 yards and 26 touchdowns in one NFL season less than Allen and Diggs. Back at LSU, Chase caught 107 passes from Burrow for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns in 24 games. They also won the National Championship in 2019.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Burrow-Chase connection got the best of the Bills as Cincinnati rolled by Buffalo 27-10 in the divisional round. Burrow hit Chase on five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown while Allen and Diggs only connected on four passes for 35 yards.