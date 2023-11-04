We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bills-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Buffalo Bills will head to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bills-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18. Initially, it was a 17-10 halftime lead for the Bills. The Bills pulled away and held off a furious comeback. Significantly, Josh Allen went 31 for 40 with 324 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing seven times for 41 yards and a score. Jared Cook rushed 14 times for 67 yards. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir had six receptions for 92 yards. Gabe Davis caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs had nine receptions for 70 yards. Overall, the Bills went 7 for 13 on third-down conversions. The defense generated three sacks. Also, the team committed nine penalties.

The Bengals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 at Levi Stadium. Early, it was 14-7 Bengals after the first period. Critical turnovers gave the Bengals the advantage in the second half. Significantly, Joe Burrow went 28 for 32 with 283 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Mixon rushed 16 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Ja'Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards. Likewise, Tyler Boyd had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals went 3 for 8 on third-down conversions. The Bengals finished with 400 total yards. Substantially, the defense forced three turnovers.

The Bills lead the all-time series 19-13. Conversely, the Bengals lead the series 10-7 at home. The Bengals won 27-10 in the Divisional Round playoff game in Orchard Park last season. Ultimately, this will be the first time back at Paycor Stadium since Week 17 of last season, where Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life after collapsing on the field.

Here are the Bills-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Bengals Odds

Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets Week 9

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have an explosive offense that has not completely hit its stride. Moreover, there has been some inconsistency. But they still have the same electric pieces that can do some damage.

Allen has passed for 2,165 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing 36 times for 189 yards and five scores. Ultimately, he must avoid making turnovers in this game. Cook has been a solid running back while rushing 102 times for 486 yards and just one score. Thus, the Bills might look to utilize him more. Diggs leads the receiving core with 64 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, Davis has 31 catches for 434 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Kincaid has 30 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has been solid. Overall, they know how to get pressure while not allowing explosive plays. Leonard Floyd has 11 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Also, Ed Oliver has 16 solo tackles and five sacks. A.J. Epenesa has six solo tackles, five sacks, and one interception. Likewise, Greg Rousseau has 14 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Bills will cover the spread if they can move the chains effectively without making mistakes. Then, they must not let Burrow torch them.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals moved the ball against the 49ers flawlessly. Overall, it was difficult to stop them as Burrow kept finding open receivers, and the running game kept humming along.

Burrow has 1,513 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Now, he looks to stay hot against a good defense. Mixon has rushed 112 times for 453 yards and two scores. Furthermore, the receiving core remains one of the best in the NFL. Chase has 60 receptions for 656 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boyd has 33 receptions for 244 yards and two scores. Higgins has 19 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense played exceptionally last weekend. Therefore, they are one of the hotter teams in the league right now, with playmakers who can change the game. Trey Hendrickson has 13 solo tackles and eight sacks. Additionally, Sam Hubbard has notched 25 solo tackles and four sacks. B.J. Hill has 11 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Bengals will cover the spread if Burrow keeps moving the ball effectively. Additionally, the defense must stop Allen from dominating this game.

Final Bills-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bills will try to keep their momentum going. However, they will meet a great team that is on fire. Everyone will be talking about Hamlin and his return to Cincinnati. However, that will soon disappear when the players take the field and the Bengals cover the spread on the action.

Final Bills-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115)