The Cincinnati Bengals fell 16-10 to the rebuilding New England Patriots at home in one of Sunday's biggest upsets, and Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase wasn't in a talkative mood afterward. The LSU alum was questioned about how he felt coming off of his “hold-in” and his feelings on the game's disappointing result.

Chase offered a four-word description of his pre-game outlook, via Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

“I felt ready enough,” Chase confirmed.

Chase largely skipped training camp and preseason but reported to meetings throughout the summer. The 24-year-old led the Bengals with six catches for 62 yards against New England.

Regarding the loss, Chase had a similarly simple answer, via Goldsmith.

“We’re pros. We’ve got to move on to next week,” Chase said.

Cincinnati's offense was sluggish, as it lost the total yardage battle by a tally of 290-224. It also turned the ball over twice, while the Patriots played a clean game.

Chase, though, made the most of his six targets. The fourth-year veteran didn't know why he was targeted so little despite trailing for much of the game, via Jungle Roar Podcast's Mike Petraglia.

“Ja’Marr Chase reacts to ‘ask coaches' why only six targets,” Petraglia said. “Says he had food poisoning.”

The only other Bengals skill-position player who had a decent day was running back Zack Moss, who rushed for 44 yards and a score on nine carries, as well as two catches for 17 yards through the air.

Why did Cincinnati come out flat?

The Bengals need their rhythm back

Although Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow go back years, Chase's “hold-in” probably didn't help the offense's timing. Football is a game played with razor-thin margins, so a star wide receiver going in and out of the lineup throughout the summer is bound to cause issues, as everyone must be on the same page at all times to ensure success.

Additionally, fellow wideout Tee Higgins was injured, leaving Chase as Cincinnati's only proven pass-catcher. With dynamic tailback Joe Mixon now on the Houston Texans, the Bengals will have to work harder to move the ball consistently. It doesn't help that Burrow is coming off a season-ending wrist injury, either.

It doesn't get any easier in Week 2 for Cincinnati, as it's traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. If Higgins is unavailable again, Burrow may be best off forcing the ball to Chase, food poisoning or not.