The Cincinnati Bengals were viewed as one of the top offenses heading into the 2023 NFL season. It's not looking that way for Joe Burrow and company so far in the campaign. In fact, they just joined the New York Giants in a statistical club during Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams that further underscored the Bengals attack's struggles in putting points on the board via touchdowns, per ESPN Sports & Info.

“After only scoring on a pair of field goals, the Bengals join the Giants as the only teams without a 1st-half touchdown on offense this season (Cincy does have a punt return TD in the 1st half, though).”

Outside of the pair of field goals by kicker Evan McPherson, the Bengals were not able to find the end zone in the first half versus the Rams. Fortunately for Cincinnati, Los Angeles was just as offensively anemic in the first two quarters of the contest, with the score tied at 6-6 by the end of the second period. The Bengals finally found the end zone in the Rams game in the third quarter with running back Joe Mixon taking the ball to the house for a 14-yard score.

Even then, the Bengals still look like they have issues to address on offense. They entered Week 3 last in the entire NFL with just an average of 13.5 points per game and also the worst overall with 212.0 total yards per outing. Burrow's health must have something to do with the Bengals' slow start on offense this season, but Cincinnati hopes it can get it together on that end of the field consistently going forward.