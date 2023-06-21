The Cincinnati Bengals have mostly thrived since the draft selection of Ja'Marr Chase in 2021. The Bengals also drafted his college teammate from Louisiana State University, Joe Burrow, in 2020. Recently, Chase sounded off on the Patrick Mahomes vs. Burrow debate.

Chase said that Burrow is the best quarterback in the league in response to Burrow's humble take that Mahomes is number one. With a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 under their belts, it's safe to say that Chase's career has gone well so far in The Queen City.

Recently, Chase's father Jimmy Chase spoke about his own feelings regarding the 2021 selection of his son by the Bengals.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know anything about Cincinnati and they’re not that good right now,” Jimmy Chase said to broadcaster Dan Hoard. “So, why don’t we just go to South Beach, right?’ I could just go sit on the beach and watch Ja’Marr on the team, right?”

Hoard interviewed both Chase and Burrow recently in preparation for the Bengals' upcoming 2023 season. The team is coming off of a 23-20 defeat in the 2022 AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The Chiefs no longer employ JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team's second most productive receiver in last year's title game. Head Coach Andy Reid is looking to young players like Skyy Moore to help fill the void for Mahomes and company.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are bringing back plenty of firepower in their effort to dethrone the champs. Burrow, Chase, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon are among those hoping to lead Cincinnati to another Super Bowl run.

Recently, Ted Karras, ranked as one of the top 10 centers in the league by Pro Football Focus, had a confident take on the state of the Bengals' offensive line.

Put it all together and it's easy to see why the Bengals and their fans, including Jimmy Chase, have plenty to be excited about for 2023.