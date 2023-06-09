The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII behind the passing game magic of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. This season, Mahomes will have to make due without second-leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

According to Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, one young receiver is stepping up so far in OTAs. Skyy Moore, a second-year player from Western Michigan, has impressed early. Reid said in March that the team is expecting Moore to step up. So far, so good.

“Skyy has worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes],” Reid said at Thursday's press conference. “In these camps, he’s doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go — and he’ll do that because he’s wired right to do that.”

The depth and competitiveness of the receiver room was praised by Mahomes recently. The superstar quarterback's pinpoint accuracy could help turn Moore and other young players into stars this season.

Moore had 22 catches on 33 targets for 250 yards last season for the Chiefs. He didn't score a touchdown, but his 148 yards after catch total was impressive for a player with so few receptions. Moore had one rushing attempt for four yards and one reception for four yards in February 12's Super Bowl.

His performance showed that Reid and Mahomes trust him on the biggest stage. Now, it's up to the 5-foot-10, 195 pound pro to put it all together in time to help the team reach the pinnacle of the sport yet again.

The Chiefs will open their 2023 season with a prime-time matchup against the surging Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

Along with Kadarius Toney and a host of others, Mahomes feels like the Chiefs have enough to pick up right where they left off in the passing game.

“I think we’re deep. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said last month.

“Usually, you have a good feel for kind of who the guys are going to be and everything like that but with this group, it’s like every single guy I could see him making a path to making the team. And so, I mean that’s what you want. You want that competition.

“I thought even the young guys that have stepped in have stepped in and done a lot of great things and guys from other systems have stepped in and done great things. So, (there’s) a lot of competition in that room will play out through OTAs and camp but I’m happy with where we’re at in that receiving room.”