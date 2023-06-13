Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is taking his quarterback Joe Burrow over anyone else, including Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes. But apparently Chase doesn't know who that is.

In a local press conference on Tuesday, the two Bengals superstars were asked who's the best in the game. Burrow gave his props to Mahomes, but Chase had a different response. “Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. MVP.” Chase said, according to Emily Sanderson of WLWT5 Cincinnati.

A reporter told Chase that Burrow said “Pat” was the best quarterback in football.

“Pat who?” Chase asked.

The rivalry between the Bengals and the Chiefs becomes more exciting every year. These are the two premier teams of an absolutely stacked AFC. Cincinnati and Kansas City have clashed in the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two years, with each team heading to the Super Bowl once. Only the Chiefs finished the job, when they won Super Bowl LVII in February.

Many fans and analysts also consider Mahomes and Burrow to be the two best quarterbacks, not just in the AFC, but in all of football. There's obviously a high level of respect for the other between these two guys and these two teams.

Chase isn't actually insulting Mahomes here; he's just defending his quarterback, who has every right to be mentioned in the same breath as Mahomes.

The Bengals and the Chiefs both project to be great teams again in the upcoming season, so maybe there will be a trilogy fight between these two in next year's AFC title game.