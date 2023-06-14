Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got some attention when declaring Joe Burrow the best player in the NFL. Joe Burrow reportedly responded by saying it is Patrick Mahomes. When Ja'Marr Chase heard about that, he responded by saying, “Pat who?” Hall of famer Terrell Owens said that he does not have an issue with Chase's answer.

“I have no problem with that answer, the question was #1 player in the league not #1 QB. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #justmy2cents,” Terrell Owens wrote on Twitter.

The Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have developed a rivalry over the last couple of years. The Bengals beat the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, then the Chiefs got revenge in the 2022 season. They have had some close matchups in the regular season as well.

Chase is obviously supporting his quarterback with his answer, and it creates some fun banter for the rivalry that exists. It seems that Owens is enjoying that back-and-forth as well, and weighing in on the topic.

The Bengals will visit the Chiefs on Dec. 31 this season, the second to last week of the regular season. That game could have huge implications when it comes to seeding in the AFC playoffs. It will be interesting to see if there is any build up that week regarding this topic. There is usually some back-and-forth between the teams in the media leading up to their matchups. That game could be a big indicator of who is the most dangerous team heading into the AFC playoffs.