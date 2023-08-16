Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase's Mount Rushmore of wide receivers has one surprising name: Cooper Kupp.

Chase singled out Cupp, Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, and Jerry Rice as the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, per Sports Illustrated.

Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of wide receivers doesn’t include Randy Moss 👀 https://t.co/qvmw4iL2i2pic.twitter.com/esO7pW8dnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2023

On the outside looking in were Randy Moss and former Bengals players Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens.

Kupp enters his seventh NFL season in 2023. He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yardage (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16) in 2021. Consequently, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award that year.

Kupp had a chance to build on his success in 2022. Unfortunately, a high ankle sprain limited him to just nine games last season. To make matters worse, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also battled injuries last year. Consequently, the Rams struggled with a 5-12 win-loss record.

Ja'Marr Chase's selection of Kupp is a bit surprising considering the latter has had just one breakout year so far. Just when Kupp was ready to bounce back from his high ankle sprain, he came down with an injury in training camp this month. Hopefully, it's not anything serious.

Brown's selection was also surprising. Although he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, many football historians don't consider him on the same level as Hall of Famers Moss and Owens. Without a doubt, Brown is the most controversial player in Chase's list. However, it seemed Ja'Marr was willing to overlook Brown's character issues. The latter was still one heck of a football player after all.

As for Ja'Marr Chase, he's already had two Pro Bowl selections in his first two NFL seasons. He's gotten off to a great start in his NFL career. If he keeps this up, he'll become one of the greatest wideouts in Bengals franchise history. Not only that, but he will end up in many experts' Mount Rushmore of all-time wide receivers after he hangs up his cleats.