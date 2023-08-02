In a rather concerning turn of events for the Los Angeles Rams at training camp, Cooper Kupp had to leave Tuesday's practice due to a concerning injury.

The Rams did not disclose the injury that Kupp suffered, but head coach Sean McVay shared that it “looked like he came up a little bit in a redzone route,” per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

McVay added that he was only informed that Kupp would be out for Tuesday's practice. What lies beyond that, however, remains to be seen. The Rams boss is keeping an optimistic attitude with regards to the condition of the start wide receiver as LA moves forward with their training camp.

“I hope he's OK,” McVay said of Kupp. “But I mean, we've got to be able to go practice. Guys have to be able to step up. Obviously we’re much better when he's here, and you hope he's going to be OK. But if he's not, we'll see what happens. The practice had to go on and that’s what happened today.”

While Sean McVay and even Matthew Stafford didn't see what happened that led to Cooper Kupp's exit, the lack of information about his injury is definitely concerning. To recall, Kupp only played nine games in the 2022 season and missed the rest of the campaign due to a high ankle injury. He needed to undergo tightrope surgery to address the issue, forcing him to miss the OTAs as well.

There were plenty optimism surrounding him when he joined the Rams at the start of training camp, especially as he showed he's in full health by “running full speed.” Here's hoping that Kupp's injury isn't serious and that he won't have to be sidelined again.