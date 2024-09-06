The Cincinnati Bengals and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will start the NFL season at odds, having failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. As of late, the negotiations have taken a competitive and intense turn.

Amidst ongoing discussions for a long-term extension, Chase has expressed his desire not just to match but slightly surpass the recent blockbuster deal of his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the dynamics of these negotiations, stating;

“My understanding is that the two sides are still discussing a long-term extension that, if he got it, would make him either tied for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson or beating Justin Jefferson by one cent, which I believe is the goal by Ja'Marr Chase.”

With the season about to start, it's getting less likely Chase will get paid this season.

Ja'Marr Chase is chasing the bag from the Bengals

The stipulation adds a layer to what are high-stakes negotiations. Chase, a three-time Pro Bowler, is still bound to the Bengals for two more seasons under his rookie contract after the team activated his fifth-year option. However, he has been managing his involvement in team activities. Known as a “hold out,” he attends meetings and walkthroughs but has skipped several practices to underscore his contract demands.

CBS Sports’ John Breech sheds light on the financial strategy behind potentially finalizing a deal now:

“For the Bengals, the advantage of doing a deal now is that they would be able to spread out Chase's cap hits over six seasons,” Breech explained. This approach would not only secure Chase for a longer term but would also provide Cincinnati with greater flexibility under the salary cap.

Addressing the rumors directly, Chase’s response was bold and unfiltered. When questioned if he indeed aims to edge out Jefferson’s contract by a cent, Chase remarked,

“If I want to beat Justin, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of Justin,” according to a video from Bengals beat writer at WCPO Marshall Kramsky on X. His statement here showcases his competitive spirit and determination to excel not just on the field but also in his financial recognition to be known as the best in the league.

This ongoing saga is a combo of sportsmanship and shrewd financial negotiations. Chase’s current annual salary of just over $1 million will see a significant bump to $21.82 million in 2025 under his fifth-year option. If the Bengals can secure his services for an extended period at a slightly better rate than Jefferson's, it could be a win-win, allowing the team to maintain its core of young talents while managing future financial obligations effectively.

As the Bengals prepare for their upcoming season, the resolution of Chase’s contract will be crucial. It will not only affect team morale but also their strategic decisions in managing other key players and potential acquisitions to bolster the squad come Week 1.