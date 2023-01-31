Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III has been an integral piece of the defense since being drafted in 2018. But after playing last season on the franchise tag, his time with the team may be nearing an end.

Following the Bengals loss in the AFC Championship game, Bates spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged that this could have been his final time playing with the Bengals.

“Yeah, like I said, I’m super grateful, super grateful. It’s all I could think about running off the field is where we were when I first got here and where it ended. It just says a lot. It says a lot about how you love one another all the time. We’ve been talking about that all year round. Good things happen.

Bates then added, “I’ve met a lot of great people in this locker room, in this training room. You know reporters. Normal people in Cincinnati. I have built huge relationships and connections. So yeah, if this is it, I’m super grateful for the process. Super grateful for everything that I’ve learned here in Cincinnati, my five years, so we’ll see what happens.”

Jessie Bates also made it clear that his wish is to remain with the Bengals. But he is also aware that this may not be the case.

I want to be here. Unfortunately, this business, there’s different scenarios where I’m not in a situation where I can leave $10 million on the table and be OK with that. It wouldn’t be fair to myself, my family, my legacy.” stated Bates according to Andrew Gillis of cleveland.com.

Bates has been a force within the Bengals secondary over the past five seasons. But he could be due a payday in the coming weeks. If they don’t give him what he believes he is worth, then another team will.