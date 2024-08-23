The Cincinnati Bengals are approaching a crucial 2024 campaign after falling short of the playoffs at the end of the 2023 season. Thankfully, Cincinnati will be led by an “excited” Joe Burrow during the year. Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in 2023 that hampered his impact. But he is back now, and his appearance ahead of the Bengals' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts caught fans' attention.

Burrow arrived at the game sporting his blond hairstyle, a pair of shades, and walked with a purpose, as seen on NFL on X (formerly Twitter):

Of course, fans were quick to react to Burrow's entrance, giving him some flattering comments:

“Joe Burrow is so dreamy,” one fan commented.

“Dude is cool,” another fan simply stated.

Others got more specific about Burrow's outfit:

“Early 2000s fits I never thought I'd see again,” one user said.

“Sweet shades… going into work with style,” another commented.

Fans could not let Burrow go without critiquing his missed games during the 2023 season. One fan asked if Burrow would play over or under eight games in 2024. Meanwhile, others supported Burrow, claiming this would be his comeback season.

It will be interesting to see how the young quarterback does as the Bengals seek to regain competitiveness in the AFC.

Bengals looking to make jump in 2024

Cincinnati ended the 2024-25 season with a 9-8 record, which saw them narrowly miss the postseason. Their showing was disappointing considering they advanced to the Super Bowl two years prior. In January 2022, the Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super 56. Cincinnati was close to hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy but lost 23-20.

Since then, the franchise has been trying to find a way to get back to the top of the AFC. Much of Cincinnati's success will depend on Joe Burrow. Burrow comes off a season where threw for 2,309 yards and 15 TDs in 10 games. The year prior, Burrow amassed 4,475 yards and 34 TDs.

Now that he has recovered from his wrist injury, Burrow looks to get back to producing at a high level and help the Bengals take a jump. Cincinnati made a bold move during the offseason when they traded former running back Joe Mixon. However, the team still retains the services of Ja'marr Chase.

Chase ranked 12th in receptions and receiving yards during the 2023 season. His connection with Burrow from their LSU days will be hard to stop. If the Bengals can stay healthy, they will be a force to be reckoned with during the upcoming campaign.