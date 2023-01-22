Stefon Diggs let out his frustration at Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills failed to put up a fight against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Allen scored the only touchdown for the Bills in the 27-10 loss, albeit on the ground after he rushed to score in the second quarter. However, Buffalo’s passing game was effectively shut down by the Bengals. Allen was unable to throw a TD in the contest and completed just 25 of his 42 passes for 265 yards. The 26-year-old QB was even picked once to add misery to what was already a brutal showing.

As for Diggs, he didn’t even get a catch in the showdown. Later in the contest with their loss imminent, the veteran wideout was caught on camera exchanging some words with Allen–clearly fed up by everything that happened.

Stefon Diggs is letting Josh Allen have it 👀pic.twitter.com/ACYCpEhX6F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2023

Stefon Diggs’ show of frustration on Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t end there. Apparently after the loss, the 29-year-old wide receiver quickly left the locker room with all his stuff even before the Buffalo coaches were even able to make it to the tunnel area, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Duke Johnson, a practice squad running back of the Bills, stopped him before he was able to make it out of the stadium. Nonetheless, Diggs eventually left just minutes later.

It’s certainly a bad look for Diggs and the Bills, but then again, it’s easy to see where his disappointment is coming from. Perhaps fans will hear from him again once the emotions of the loss subside.