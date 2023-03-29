Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off yet another impressive season in 2023, solidifying himself as a surefire top-five signal-caller in the NFL, if not top three. That means it’s time for Burrow to also get paid like one of the best around.

Just like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, the former LSU standout is in line for a new extension this offseason and it appears negotiations with Cincy have already begun, as revealed by head coach Zac Taylor at the league meetings in Arizona.

“I know that they’ve started and we’ll see where they go,” Taylor said, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know what the timeline is gonna be, but not my job, fortunately.”

Joe Burrow is expected to be made one of the highest-paid QBs in the league alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson. And based on what he’s done across the last two seasons, it’s only fitting.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old took the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021 in his first year since undergoing ACL surgery. This past season, Burrow completed nearly 70% of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. But, they came up short in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

Taylor also said he doesn’t feel like the team is rushed to get him a fresh contract before extending others like Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson:

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that want to be here and they like what we’re all about,” Taylor said. “So it’s impossible for me to speak for those guys but I just know what I see in the building is a bunch of guys that like being around each other and that like being Cincinnati Bengals and that excites me.”

Nevertheless, Burrow is the franchise cornerstone for Cincinnati and his next deal will undoubtedly reflect just that when it’s finally signed.