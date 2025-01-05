The Cincinnati Bengals will be watching Sunday's slate of games hoping for some help. Cincinnati got a big win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, winning a tight game 19-17 that gives them a 9-8 schedule on the season. Now the Bengals can still make the postseason if both the Dolphins and Broncos lose on Sunday.

After Saturday's win, Bengals QB Joe Burrow made one more plea to Cincinnati's ownership to not let Tee Higgins leave in free agency this offseason.

“Well, number one we've started this whole thing together,” Burrow told reporters after Saturday's win, per Ari Meirov. “We came in together and built the same from the ground up. You don't want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building. Like I said earlier in the week, Tee's a great player and a guy that does everything the right way. And works really hard for it.”

Higgins is having one of the better seasons of his NFL career. He has hauled in 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in only 12 games played in 2024. It is easy to imagine what could have been for the Bengals if Higgins had better injury luck this fall.

That is one reason why Burrow does not want Higgins to leave. Cincinnati is much better with him and Ja'Marr Chase on the field at the same time.

“When you have a guy like that, you just can't let him get out of the building,” Burrow concluded. “He's a one-of-a-kind person, one-of-a-kind player, and one that we count on as an integral part of what we do around here.”

Joe Burrow also makes DPOY case for Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Burrow was also quick to sing the praises of another one of his teammates on Saturday.

Burrow made a very clear case that Trey Hendrickson should win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“Trey Hendrickson, after tonight, I don't know who else is going to win Defensive Player of the Year other than him,” Burrow said via NBC Cincinnati anchor Charlie Clifford. “He was incredible tonight. Any time he didn't have chip help he was getting to the quarterback.”

Hendrickson logged three-and-a-half sacks against the Steelers, bringing his total up to 17.5 sacks on the season. He now has a three-and-a-half sack lead over Browns DE Myles Garrett. If Garrett cannot amass more than three-and-a-half sacks on Sunday, then Hendrickson would have a strong case for winning DPOY.

Hendrickson will also have competition from Broncos CB Pat Surtain II and Steelers LB TJ Watt.

The Bengals are glad to have Hendrickson on their defensive line. Hopefully he gets the recognition he deserves at NFL Honors next month.