The Denver Broncos suffered a crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 but the team has another opportunity to clinch a Wild Card berth in the season finale. Rookie passer Bo Nix has received the lion's share of the credit for bringing the Broncos to the brink of playoff contention for the first time in nine seasons but Denver’s defense has played a crucial role. And cornerback Patrick Surtain II has enjoyed another excellent campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt has led the field as the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner for nearly the entire 2024 season. But after another superlative showing in Week 17, Surtain unexpectedly surpassed Watt as the betting favorite for the award, according to Fanduel.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Surtain’s at -250 to take home the honor while Watt is at +190 and reigning DPOY Myles Garrett is all the way up to +1800. Detroit Lions’ defensive back Kerby Joseph has passed Garrett for third place in the race at +1600.

Watt won the coveted award in 2021. However, the veteran defender got involved in a war of words with Garrett over the defensive end’s win in 2023. Garrett wanted Watt to know that the Cleveland DE is the best defender in the NFL after the Steeler skipped last season’s award ceremony.

Broncos’ DB Patrick Surtain II could win his first DPOY award

After the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made the case for Garrett to win DPOTY again. But Watt was expected to easily claim the award if he was able to stay healthy. He’s racked up 61 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended in 16 games this season.

In his fourth year in the league Surtain has 42 total tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, four interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – and 11 passes defended. Surtain also leads the league in helping kids get game balls back after they were unjustly taken away.

The Broncos have steadily improved over the last three years, jumping from a five-win season in 2022 to potentially winning 10 games and reaching the playoffs in 2024. While selecting Nix in the first round of the draft has had a major impact, the Broncos also locked down Surtain, signing him to a massive four-year, $96 million extension prior to the season. The contract, which includes nearly $78 million in guaranteed money, made Surtain the highest paid corner in the NFL.

The Broncos face a critical matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. A win would send Denver to the playoffs. While their division rivals boast an elite 15-1 record this season, the Chiefs have nothing at stake in the season finale, having already secured the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye.