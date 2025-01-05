Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not having a good time against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The quarterback entered the medical tent after taking some brutal hits from the Steelers' defense. Fast forward to a few minutes, and Burrow went back out on the field.

Through the fourth quarter, Burrow has thrown for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He's diced the Steelers passing defense, even as the Bengals are without Chase Brown for the Week 18 clash. Still, Burrow's appearance in the medical tent is a glowing metaphor. It signals the offensive line problems the team has had all season long.

He's been sacked 44 times this season. Interestingly enough, Burrow was sacked seven times in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. While they have a stout defense, some thought that the offensive line wasn't trying. However, that's far from the truth, according to Burrow. He's typically defended his linemen despite the amount of times he's under pressure or sacked.

Joe Burrow's medical tent appearance scared the Bengals

Although he went back into the game, Burrow is a tough guy. He's gone through some adversity with a torn ACL in his rookie season. After that, he's been one of the elite quarterbacks. Still, he's constantly under pressure, but he makes the most of it. Furthermore, Burrow's medical tent appearance wasn't what the fans hoped to see.

Cincinnati has a chance to make the playoffs with a win over the Steelers. As of writing this, the Bengals are winning 19-14. Plus, Burrow has been playing at an MVP level this season. He leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns. Cincinnati has needed every bit of Burrow's magic this season despite their 8-8 record.

Burrow exited the tent and went back to the field. Hopefully, there are no ramifications for him getting back on the field. Preserving his health should be the top priority, no matter the circumstances.