The Cincinnati Bengals have a roadblock ahead of Week 18 with running back Chase Brown's availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Brown had to make it through his pre-game routine with the Bengals, they received his final diagnosis. The Cincinnati running back has been ruled out of the season finale, according to Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz.

He said, “Brown went through a pregame workout, and as one source said: “He did everything he could all week to put himself in a position to play,” but it was too quick a turnaround after the high ankle sprain.” The news is a significant blow for the Bengals, who are in the hunt for the final Wild Card spot.

After a rough start to the season, they have an 8-8 record. Despite a top-10 offense, the defense hasn't been up to par. Still, Brown was a significant contributor to the offense. The second-year back has 229 carries for 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He's been a three-down back for the team all season. Following Joe Mixon's departure, Brown has filled the role nicely.

Chase Brown's injury limits what the Bengals can do vs Steelers

Although Brown isn't in the Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley realm of running backs, he's still effective. Having a guy to carry the ball 15-25 times a game is huge. Especially against a stout Steelers front seven, Brown's ability would be essential. It'll force quarterback Joe Burrow to throw the ball more.

While he's had an MVP-caliber season, the Steelers know to take advantage of mistakes. In the final game of the season, all bets are placed. The difference in this game could be making the playoffs and missing out. Although they've had a down year, the offensive potential and ability are too high to ignore.

They could make some serious noise if they were to get in. Still, missing Brown's productivity in the final game could decide their season.